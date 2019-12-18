Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) ("Regeneus" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, has received $50K in funding as part of the Innovation Connections Grant from the Australian Government's Department of Industry, Innovation and Science.

The grant has been awarded to the Company under the Department's Entrepreneurs' Programme for Regeneus' study with Monash University, which explores the mode of action of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) in pain management. The funding matches Regeneus' project spending over 12 months.

The Innovation Connections Grant aims to help collaboration between businesses and research organisations to develop and implement new ideas with commercial potential.


About Regeneus Ltd

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain and dermatology.

      

Contact

Investor and Media Contact
WE Communications
T: 02 9237 2805
E: WE-AURegeneus@we-worldwide.com



Link: RGS receives Innovation Grant

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Chairman's Address to Shareholders and CEO AGM Presentation
Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Japanese Biotech Fund takes up all Rights Issue Shortfall
Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Quarterly Report
Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Annual Report 2019
Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Receives A$1.5 million in R&D Tax Incentives
Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Financial Report - Year Ended 30 June 2019

Related Companies

Regeneus Ltd
     


Related Industry Topics:
Biotech Financial General Health & Pharm General

Regeneus Ltd

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Chairman's Address to Shareholders and CEO AGM Presentation

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Japanese Biotech Fund takes up all Rights Issue Shortfall

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Quarterly Report

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Annual Report 2019

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) Receives A$1.5 million in R&D Tax Incentives


Read More