

LiB 使陽極能量密度提高30%

Perth, 2021年11月25日, AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) 很高興宣布其位於西澳大利亞珀斯的研發實驗室在鋰離子電池技術方面取得重大突破。經過近12 個月的挑戰性工作，Altech 終於"突破了矽屏障"，成功生產並測試了一系列鋰離子電池負極材料，與傳統鋰離子電池負極材料相比，這些負極材料的保留容量提高了約30%。為了實現突破，Altech 成功地將經過其創新專利技術處理的矽顆粒與常規電池級石墨相結合，生產出包含複合石墨/矽陽極的鋰離子電池電極。通電後，與傳統的純石墨負極材料相比，這些材料的容量增加了30%。然後在一段時間內對材料進行一系列測試，包括充電和放電循環。從實驗室測試來看，之前在鋰離子電池負極中使用矽的未解決的障礙是：矽顆粒膨脹；高達50% 的令人望而卻步的第一次循環容量損失；在Altech 對複合石墨/矽電池進行測試期間，似乎已經基本上克服了電池快速退化的問題。鋰離子電池行業已經宣布，提高鋰離子電池能量密度和降低成本所需的步驟變化是在電池陽極中引入矽，因為與石墨相比，矽的能量保持能力約為10 倍。金屬矽被認為是下一代鋰離子電池最有前途的負極材料。然而，到目前為止，由於兩個嚴重的缺點，矽還不能用於商業鋰離子電池。首先，矽顆粒在電池充電期間體積膨脹高達300%，導致顆粒膨脹、破裂並最終導致電池故障。第二個挑戰是矽使電池中的大部分鋰離子失活。鋰離子被矽變為非活性狀態，立即降低電池性能和壽命。工業界一直在競相打破矽屏障。Altech 的潛在改變遊戲規則的技術已經證明，可以修改矽顆粒以解決由膨脹和第一次循環容量損失問題引起的容量衰減問題。在其位於西澳大利亞珀斯的實驗室進行了近12 個月的廣泛研究、開發和試驗後，由劉敬元博士領導的Altech 研發團隊終於破解了矽問題。在一系列測試中，Altech 鋰離子電池負極材料的平均能量保持容量約為430 mAh/g，而普通鋰離子電池負極約為330 mAh/g，高出30%。重要的是，Altech 電池表現出良好的穩定性和循環性能。董事總經理Iggy Tan 表示，"這一重大成就不僅是Altech 的重大突破，也是整個鋰離子電池行業的重大突破。尤其是考慮到美國電動汽車製造商特斯拉的2020 年公開聲明，該聲明表示其目標是是增加電池中的矽含量，以實現能量密度和電池壽命的逐步改進。能量容量提高30% 的鋰離子電池不僅會轉化為顯著的成本效益，而且可能會增加電動汽車的續航里程車輛。Altech 計劃研發計劃的第2 階段將使公司努力提高30% 的能源增長，並可能包括組裝一個中試工廠以更大規模地生產複合材料。在潛在的商業化方面其技術方面，公司擁有75% 股權的子公司Altech Industries Germany GmbH 已經開始了建設的預可行性研究德國薩克森州一家年產10,000 噸的電池材料工廠，為新興的歐洲鋰離子電池市場提供服務"。對董事總經理Iggy Tan 的採訪，解釋了Altech 的這一令人興奮的發展，可在Altech Chemicals 網站上查看內容關於: Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.