Commences Winter Drilling Program

Malibu, CA, Feb 24, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Rockridge Resources Ltd ( CVE:ROCK ) ( OTCMKTS:RRRLF ) ( FRA:RR0 ) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an diamond drilling program at its Raney Gold Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Raney Project" or "Property"). Approximately 2,000 metres in 7 to 10 drill holes are planned in phase 1 of the fully funded program.To view the interview, please visit:About Rockridge Resources Ltd

