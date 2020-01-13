Makes Strategic Investment in Ensero Solutions
In this segment, Mr. Cole discusses EMX's strategic investment in Ensero Solutions and its execution of an agreement to sell three Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Projects in Norway to Pursuit Minerals.
To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100336/emx
About EMX Royalty Corp
EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
