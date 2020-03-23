

OTC Listing - DTC Eligibility Application Lodged

Sydney, April 2, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited ( ASX:TGM ) ( OTCMKTS:TGMGF ) refers to the dual listing of the Company's shares on the OTCQB market in the United States (ASX release 8 November 2019). The Company's ordinary shares are listed on OTCQB under the code TGMGF.The Company is pleased to advise that it has now lodged its application for DTC eligibility with the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, part of the US Federal Reserve System1 (DTC). Once approved, DTC eligibility will facilitate electronic trading of securities by individual investors that use self-managed online broking accounts (such as TD Ameritrade and E-Trade), as opposed to restricted trading through market makers.The Company has been advised that approval for DTC eligibility is expected during the current calendar quarter.About Theta Gold Mines Limited

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011 – 2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.