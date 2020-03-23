

COVID-19 Corporate Update

Brisbane, April 3, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) hereby provides a specific COVID-19 Update in the context of the various government measures being implemented in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates.Further to our first COVID-19 Corporate Update issued on the 23 March 2020.PUREgraphite (USA)In response to the COVID-19 out-break the Governor of Tennessee has issued a Shelter in Place order for all people in the State except essential services. As a consequence, there will be a two-week closure of the PUREgraphite manufacturing facility in Chattanooga Tennessee from Saturday 4 April 2020 in compliance with that order.There is substantial desk-top work to be done within the business documenting and auditing the operating and quality systems and procedures, along with engineering, procurement, sales and marketing activities, and the bulk of our staff will be actively deployed working on these matters from home.The supporting quality and R&D work for PUREgraphite performed at our battery technology solutions centre in Halifax Canada is still operational and finished anode product from PUREgraphite's Chattanooga manufacturing facility is being shipped to our facility in Canada to enable that work to continue while the shutdown in Chattanooga is in place.NOVONIX BTS (Canada)NOVONIX BTS in Canada continues to operate at this time with split shifts and no more than five people on site at any one time and others working from home in line with local orders relating to COVID-19.At this time, all elements of the business are continuing with minimal impact including equipment sales, battery testing and R&D services although some delays in sales cycles are anticipated.About NOVONIX Ltd

