

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

Brisbane, April 14, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( FRA:LK1 ) ( OTCMKTS:LLKKF ) announce that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders to which this Notice of Meeting relates will be held at 11:00am AEST on May 2020 at Automic Group, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000 (Meeting or Extraordinary General Meeting).Due to restrictions on physical meetings as a result of COVID-19, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the Meeting in person and instead are invited to participate in the Meeting by weblink. Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting via weblink must register their attendance with the Company or the Share Registry by 11am (AEST) on the day prior to the Meeting by emailing the Company Secretary at cosec@lakeresources.com.au and including your Holder Name, Address and HIN or SRN. The Company will then provide you with the necessary details to participate in the Meeting via the weblink.The Company will provide further updates regarding this process through the ASX announcements platform and shareholder updates prior to the meeting.Your vote is importantThe business of the Extraordinary General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.No voting in personDue to the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, travel restrictions and other requirements imposed by the Federal and State governments, physical attendance at the Meeting by Shareholders and hence voting in person will not be permitted. Attendance will only be available by weblink (and you must register your attendance with the Company or Share Registry as noted above) and voting will only be conducted by proxy. Accordingly, the Company encourages Shareholders to submit their proxy form which accompanies this Notice.The Company will provide further updates regarding this process through the ASX announcements platform and shareholder updates prior to the Meeting.About Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).

A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.

The Olaroz-Cauchari and Paso brine projects are located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy Province. The Olaroz-Cauchari project is located in the same basin as Orocobre's Olaroz lithium production and adjoins Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas Cauchari project, with high grade lithium (600 mg/L) with high flow rates drilled immediately across the lease boundary.

Two drill rigs are currently drilling at Cauchari with results anticipated to extend the proven resources in adjoining properties into LKE's area with results anticipated from November into December 2018. This will be followed by drilling extensions to the Olaroz area in LKE's 100% owned Olaroz leases.

Significant corporate transactions continue in adjacent leases with development of Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas Cauchari project with Ganfeng announcing a US$237 million for 37% of the Cauchari project previously held by SQM. Nearby projects of Lithium X were acquired via a takeover offer of C$265 million completed March 2018. The northern half of Galaxy's Sal de Vida resource was purchased for US$280 million by POSCO in June 2018. These transactions imply an acquisition cost of US$55-110 million per 1 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in resources.

The demand for lithium continues to be strong for lithium ion batteries in electric vehicles, according to recent data from the leading independent battery minerals consultant, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Supply continues to be constrained suggesting good opportunities for upstream lithium companies.