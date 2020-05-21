

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Perth, May 22, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Ltd ( ASX:BLK ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:BKHRF ) is pleased to announce that Ms Sara Kelly has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company.Sara Kelly is a corporate lawyer and Partner at Edwards Mac Scovell Legal (a Perth based law firm), and has significant transactional and industry experience having both worked in private practice as a corporate advisor and as in-house counsel.Sara's experience includes the administration of regulatory frameworks and processes in a listed company environment, acquisitions, takeovers, capital raisings and listing of companies on ASX and AIM.Blackham's Executive Chairman, Mr Milan Jerkovic said "We are very pleased to welcome Sara Kelly to the Board of Blackham. In addition to her strong background in corporate and governance matters, Sara's legal and transactional experience will be of significant benefit to the Company as it pursues its expansion plans."

