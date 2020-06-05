

Participation at on line Annual General Meeting

Sydney, June 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) shareholders wishing to participate in the on line Annual general meeting are requested to email shareholderhelp@etherstack.com to obtain the access codes for attending the on line meeting.Shareholders are required to provide their SRN/HIN with the request.About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.