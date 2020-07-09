

Notice of Investor Presentation - Noosa Mining Conference

Adelaide, July 13, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) is pleased to invite investors to attend an investor presentation by Managing Director, Duncan Chessell, who will be presenting at the Noosa Mining Virtual Conference on Thursday this week.The presentation will focus on the 64North Project in Alaska where drilling is ongoing adjacent to the world class high grade Pogo Gold Mine. The presentation will also cover the regional prospectivity of the 64North Project.Date: Thursday 16 July 2020Time: 1:40pm Brisbane, AustraliaAttendance is freeRegister directly to Join Zoom Meeting Presentation, please view the access methods by visiting:To view the company presentation, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.