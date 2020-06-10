

2020 Full Year Results Date and Webniar

Sydney, July 24, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - MNF Group Limited ( ASX:MNF ) ( FRA:M2S ) will release its financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2020 on Tuesday, 25 August 2020.Following the release, our CEO, Mr Rene Sugo will be joined by our CFO, Mr Chris Last and CTO, Mr John Boesen to present the FY2020 full year results via a webinar.When: Tuesday, 25 August 2020Time: 9:00am - 10:00am AEDTA live URL to the webinar will be available via the following link. Pre-registration is required:Webinar link: Register at:About MNF Group Ltd

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $350M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.

For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/