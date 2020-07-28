

Quarterly Report

Melbourne, July 28, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Limited ( ASX:BCT ) today released its quarterly cash flow report for the quarter ended 30 June 2020.- Subsequent to 30 June 2020 quarter, Bluechiip announced that it had received a notice of purported termination from Labcon North America (Labcon), a major customer, to the chip supply agreement. Bluechiip has responded by pursuing its rights and remedies as provided under the agreement (Please refer to the full announcement on 16 July 2020).- The Company is financially well positioned with cash of $7.9m as at 30 June 2020, with no borrowings.- The Company received financial support from Federal Government incentives through Cashflow Boost and JobKeeper Payment.- The Company also received a refund of prior month's payroll tax made (pre-COVID-19) and benefited from the deferral of payroll tax payments for 6 months of Financial Year 2021.- Following the decision made in the prior quarter, the Company continues with its resources reallocation to previously identified research and development (R&D) for more tax effective operation.- Implementation of Quality Systems to meet ISO 9001 compliance is on track.To view the quarterly report, please visit:About Bluechiip Ltd

Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) has developed a wireless tracking solution for the healthcare and life science, security, defence and manufacturing industries which represents a generational change from current methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D) and microelectronic integrated circuit (IC)-based RFID (Radio Frequency Identification).

The unique tag is based on MEMS technology and contains no electronics. The tag can either be embedded or manufactured into a storage product, such as vials or bags. Easy identification, along with any associated information from the tag such as temperature can be detected by a reader, which can also sense the temperature of the tagged items. The traditional identification technologies have significant limitations. Whereas a barcode requires a visible tag or line-of-sight optical scan, bluechiip(R) technology does not. Unlike labels, barcodes and RFID, the bluechiip(R) technology can sense the temperature of each item a tag is attached to, or embedded in.

The bluechiip(R) technology has initial applications in the healthcare industry particularly those businesses which require cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories). bluechiip(R) offers the only technology that enables accurate and reliable tracking of products including stem cells, cord blood, and other biospecimens. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the bluechiip(R) tracking solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

The bluechiip(R) technology has other healthcare applications in pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Several other key markets outside of healthcare include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

Further information is available at http://www.bluechiip.com