

Appointment of Managing Director - Mr Sunny Chi

Sydney, Aug 7, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ventus Aqua Limited ( NSX:VAQ ) is pleased to announce the appointment to its Board of Directors Mr Shengqiang "Sunny" Chi as Managing Director, with effect from 7 August 2020.Mr Chi is the founder and managing director of Sydney Sunny Glass, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. He graduated in 1988 in Electrical Engineering Technology and Automation from the Fujian Mechanical and Electrical Technical Institution in China and has over 25 years' experience in the glass products industry, holding roles as general manager of production, planning and quality control and finally as the regional manager of sales and marketing of a glass manufacturing business listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.Since the Company's acquisition of Sydney Sunny Glass in July, Mr Chi has been instrumental in progressing the Box Hill Project for the Company and the planned expansion into the Victorian market. The Board warmly welcomes Mr Chi and looks forward to his continuing contribution to its objective of becoming a key supplier of premium treated glass products to the construction industry in Australia.Commenting on his appointment, Mr Chi said "I am looking forward to advancing the Group's strategy for the Melbourne market and I am firmly focused on growing our project base and realising value for shareholders. Whilst the Victorian government has tightened lockdown restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, construction work continues at the Box Hill Project in accordance with government guidelines and installation of the glass products by the Group is due to commence in the coming weeks."About Ventus Aqua Limited

Ventus Aqua (NSX:VAQ) seeks to establish itself as a supplier of premium treated glass products to the construction industry in Australia, including in the residential and commercial building markets.