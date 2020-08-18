loading.........



Dr. Jack Jacobs Discusses Possible Reversal of Parkinson's Disease

Malibu, CA, Aug 18, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with the President and Chief Science Officer of Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Dr. Jack Jacobs. The company's angiogenesis FGF-! drug, a potent growth factor, able to grow new blood vessels in the human body may in fact be a remediation, repair and regrowth mechanism for Parkinson's Disease patients perhaps offering a road to recovery. Dr. Jacobs and Ellis have a full discussion.Zhittya Regenerative Medicine is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin ReportAbout Zhittya Genesis Medicine:Zhittya Genesis Medicine is a biotechnology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 21 years our management has expended over $140 million dollars advancing this medicine. We are striving to change the world with our revolutionary new biological drug: FGF-1. In many trials FGF-1 has had the ability to grow new blood vessels in ischemic parts of the human body. These trials have shown that FGF-1 can reverse the progression of heart disease and completely heal diabetic foot ulcers.To listen to the interview, please visit:About The Ellis Martin Report

