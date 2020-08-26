

Production Update - Reids Dome

Brisbane, Aug 26, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited ( ASX:GAS ) advises that production testing of the Reid's Dome Beds at its 100%-owned PL231 project is continuing, with the gathering of additional data to support pipeline development, planning and gas production.As previously advised, the Company has been investigating the potential for a significant coal seam gas (CSG) resource at the Reid's Dome Gas Project (PL231), undertaking Phase 1 of an exploration and appraisal programme to confirm the widespread presence of CSG across PL231. The successful Phase 1 confirmed significant coal seam gas across more than 12 kilometres within PL 231 through drilling and testing of three wells (Nyanda-4, Aldinga East-1A and Serocold-1).The latest data from the current testing indicates increased growth in gas production at the Nyanda-4 well, with each day's production rate above 3% more than the day prior. As of this morning gas was being produced at the rate of 89 mscf/d, boding well for longer term commercial production. Water flows continue to register at very low levels.Gas production at the Serocold-1 well in the centre of the permit also continues to build. Although nearly half (46%) of the targeted coals are below the level of the pump (well damage limiting the depth the pump can be placed at), recent results indicate that some lower seams are producing gas. These indications of gas flow from seams below the pump level are supported by the results of permeability testing undertaken during drilling, which suggested deep seams would contribute to gas production in the Serocold-1 well. The limitations of the current production test, where these deeper seams cannot be fully exposed, will prevent the true potential of these lower seams from being tested. Despite these constraints, the early signs for gas production from both shallow and deeper coal seams at PL231 are very encouraging for wells optimised for production in the future.As previously announced, the Company has commissioned Netherland Sewell & Associates to undertake certification of the gas resource at the Project. The certification results are expected to be available for release by late September 2020.About State Gas Limited

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.

