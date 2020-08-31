

Appointment of Director

Sydney, Aug 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Australian communications software specialist MNF Group ( ASX:MNF ) ( FRA:M2S ) is pleased to announce it has appointed Gail Pemberton AO as an independent Non-Executive Director.Prior to pursuing a Non-Executive Director career in 2008, Gail amassed over 35 years' experience in the financial services industry in management and leadership roles at both Macquarie Bank and BNP Paribas Securities Services in Australia and the United Kingdom.She has extensive experience as a Director of both ASX listed and global companies and has participated in several IPOs, numerous acquisitions and divestments and capital raisings. Gail's current Board roles include Non-Executive Director of Eclipx ( ASX:ECX ), the Sydney Metro, Land Services WA and Chair of Prospa ( ASX:PGL ).Gail was awarded the Order of Australia (AO) in the Australia Day Honours list 2018 for distinguished service to the finance and banking industry through a range of roles, as an advocate for technology, and as a mentor to women. She was recognised by the Federal Government with the award of a Centenary Medal in 2002 for outstanding services to Australian business. She was also voted CIO of the Year in 1999 and CIO of the Decade in 2000.About MNF Group Ltd

