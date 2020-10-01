  
Unaudited Financial Statements
Brisbane, Oct 1, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake to be an efficient, responsibly sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, a product in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers

Contact
Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
Lake Resources N.L.
T: +61-2-9188-7864
E: steve@lakeresources.com.au

Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
T: +61-407-112-623
E: anthony@republicpr.com.au

Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
T: +61-431-271-538
E: henry.jordan@sdir.com.au



