Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) David Watkinson - Strong Gold Assets in Nevada and Quebec

Malibu, CA, Oct 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Watkinson, the President and CEO of Emgold Mining Corporation ( CVE:EMR ) ( OTCMKTS:EGMCF )( FRA:EMLM ).Emgold is a gold, silver, and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for asset acquisitions in a buyer's market, add value to the acquisitions through computerization and remodelling of historic exploration data, new exploration, and application of modern geophysics, and seek asset divestitures through sale, joint venture, option, royalty, and other business transactions to advance their projects and create value for their shareholders. In this segment we review the company's properties, including Golden Arrow, Mindora and New York Canyon in Nevada as well East West etc in Quebec, Canada.Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Emgold Mining Corp.To listen to the interview, please visit:About Emgold Mining Corporation

Emgold is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders.

In Nevada, Emgold's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, who operate the adjacent Rawhide Mine and therefore represents a royalty opportunity for the Company.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property, is an early stage gold property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine. The East-West Property is a gold property adjacent to and on strike with Wesdome Gold Mine Ltd.'s (TSE:WDO) Kiena Complex and O3 Mining Corporation's (TSE:OIII) Marban Property. Emgold also has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation (TSE:TLG). Note that the location of Emgold's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emgold's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emgold.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

