

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Perth, Oct 22, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd ( ASX:RTR ) ( FRA:20Z ) is pleased to provide an update in respect to the Company's activities during the September 2020 quarter.1. Western Queen Au Project, Mt Magnet, Western Australia- Rumble secured 100% of the Western Queen Gold Project- Phase 3 Major 17000m Drill Program - Completed Awaiting Assays- Phase 4 Drill Program - Planned November 20202. Fraser Range Ni-Cu-Au JV Project - IGO, Fraser Range, Western Australia- Thunderstorm Project - Drilling intersected High-Grade 16m @ 6.69 g/t Gold- Thunderdome Project - Drilling Targeting Tier 1 Ni-Cu discoveries - Planned December Quarter3. Lamil Au-Cu JV Project - AIC Mines, Paterson Province, Western Australia- RC & Diamond Drill Program targeting Tier 1 Au-Cu Discoveries - Commenced4. Munarra Gully Au-Cu-Ag-Zn Project, Cue, Western Australia- Target Generation - Completed Ground EM, Airborne Magnetics and Petrography and Mineragraphy- RC drilling - Completed awaiting Assays5. Braeside Zn-Pb-Cu-AG-Au-V Project, East Pilbara, Western Australia- Target Generation - Culmination of 3 Years of Systematic Exploration- RC Drilling - Completed awaiting Assays- Diamond Drilling - Planned November 20206. Earaheedy Zn-Pb-Ag Project, Wiluna, Western Australia- RC drilling - Planned November 20207. Warroo Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au-U-Pt Project, East Pilbara- Airborne EM Program - Planned November 2020To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:About Rumble Resources Ltd

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.