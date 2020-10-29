

Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Oct 29, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:DMNXF ) announced today its activities report for the September quarter 2020, as it continues to advance its lithium projects in Canada and Australia amid accelerating demand for the metal of the 21st century from the electric vehicle and battery storage industry.Quarter Highlights- Sayona expands Tansim Lithium Project, Quebec with acquisition of additional 39 claims- New field work underway at flagship Authier Lithium Project, as Company progresses environmental and geotechnical studies; critical follow-up work contracts awarded, targeting year-end completion- Global independent investment banking advisory firm, Evercore Group LLC joins Sayona's world-class advisory team for North American Lithium (NAL) bid- Placement agreed with Battery Metals Capital Group LLC raising up to US$2 million (AU$2.73m); additional US$6m available at Sayona's sole request- Investors support Sayona's growth strategy with heavily oversubscribed placement of shortfall raising A$2.75 million- Exploration work progresses at lithium/gold exploration portfolio in Western Australia.To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:About Sayona Mining Ltd

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

