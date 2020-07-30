

Appointment of Chief Technology Officer

Sydney, Nov 16, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd ( OTCMKTS:ATCLF ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to advise that the Company has appointed Mr. Fan Shi Jie as the Company's Chief Technology Officer with effect from 1st Dec 2020 , replacing Mr Jonathan Loi Yeow Koon, who has been reassigned as a member of the Technology Advisory panel. The appointment will strengthen the Company's Research & Development and Engineering unit in line with the expansion of the Company's business. The Company would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Fan on his appointment and expect him to extend his vast experience and contribution towards the growth of the Company.Mr. Fan has more than 20 years of R&D, engineering, operation, and project management experiences in the electronics industry. He had worked for various Multinational companies both in China and USA , such as Flexcomm Limited, Cellon Inc., Photon Access Inc., Motorola, Intel and China Academy of Space Technology involving in project management, engineering management and design engineer positions.Mr. Fan has a M.S. degree in Electronic and Engineering and B.S. degree in Automation from the Beijing Institute of Technology and Tsinghua University of China.He has over 10 China patents and patents pending to his name.About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com