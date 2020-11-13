

2020 AGM Corporate Presentation

Perth, Nov 26, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( FRA:JMI ) ( OTCMKTS:DYLLF ) provide the 2020 AGM Corporate Presentation, a re-energised, well-funded Company entering pre-development stage that is highly differentiated from other mid-sized uranium market players.The outlook for uranium is very positive, with nuclear power integral to meeting clean energy targets and the company is well positioned to continue successful execution of the dual-pillar growth strategy, to deliver a 5-10Mlb low cost, multi-platform global uranium platform.Deep Yellow has a well defined M&A execution strategy with first acquisition expected late CY20/early CY21, a strong capital position (A$11Mend September '20) and continued support from equity markets.Deep Yellow aims to provide security and certainty of uranium supply into a growing market.

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.