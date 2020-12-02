

Completion of Volution Asset Acquisition

Sydney, Dec 4, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Digital health and fitness company OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ) is pleased to advise that the transaction for the acquisition of the business assets of UK company Anorton Holdings, Ltd, trading as Volution, has completed.OliveX announces completion of the acquisition to fast track the development of OliveX's KARA Smart Fitness platform.The acquisition was announced on 2 December 2020.An investor presentation showcasing the businesses and the strategic nature of the acquisition is available at the link below.About OliveX Holdings Limited

