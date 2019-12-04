loading.........



Ellis Martin Report: Daniel Major Provides Perspective on Bullish Uranium.

Malibu, CA, Dec 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Daniel Major, CEO of our sponsor Goviex Uranium ( CVE:GXU ) ( OTCMKTS:GVXXF ). GoviEx uranium is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of its African uranium properties.GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its Falea Project in Mali.Mr. Major will share his perspective on the uranium sector including the supply and demand fundamentals contributing to what he is stating as a bull market. We will also discuss recent news with regard to initial geophysical and assay results targeting the company's Falea polymetallic mineralization. Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Goviex Uranium.To watch the interview, please visit:To view the company announcement, please visit:About GoviEx Uranium

