

25% Sale of Altech Industries Germany Finalised

Perth, Dec 23, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce that it has now finalised the sale of 25% of its German subsidiary, Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), for EUR 5.0 million (~A$ 8.3 million) to Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM).Highlights- Sale of 25% of Altech's Germany subsidiary (AIG) finalised- Acquired by Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Altech Advanced Materials AG- EUR5.0 million (A$8.3 million) payable over 3 years- Initial EUR250,000 cash consideration received- AIG has the right to use Altech's HPA manufacturing technologyOn 26 October 2020, Altech announced that it had executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AAM for AAM to acquire 25% of the shares of AIG for EUR5.0 million, with Altech to retain ownership of the remaining 75%. Consideration for the sale is structured as follows:1. Initial Cash Consideration of EUR250,000 (~A$415,000) upon the signing of a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement and a Shareholder Agreement between Altech and AAM.2. Deferred Consideration: of EUR4.75 million (~A$7.92 million), payable by AAM as: Three equal instalments of EUR1.583 million (~A$2.63 million) on each annual anniversary of the payment of the Initial Cash Consideration; Interest, paid quarterly to Altech at the rate of 3% p.a. (~A$240k p.a.) on the outstanding Deferred Consideration; AAM may pay the outstanding Deferred Consideration to Altech in full at any time without penalty; and The Deferred consideration will be secured via the pledge by AAM of the 6,250 AIG shares (25% of AIG) (i.e. should the Deferred Consideration not be paid in full by AAM at or before the third anniversary of the Initial Cash Consideration payment date, the AIG shares held by AAM will fall back to Altech and in addition all consideration paid by AAM will be retained by Altech).3. AAM will proportionally participate in all future equity raises by AIG on the same terms as Altech for the purpose of funding AIG's working capital and envisaged business development activities, such as the exercise of its option to acquire industrial land at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, Saxony, Germany.The Share Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Shareholder Agreement between Altech and AAM have both now been executed, and the Initial Cash Consideration of EUR 250,000 (~A$415,000) has been received by Altech.To view the company structure post transaction, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.