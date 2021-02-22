

Appoints Mr Louis Rozman as Director

Sydney, Mar 11, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited ( ASX:EEG ) ( OTCMKTS:EEGUF ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Louis Rozman to the Board of Directors.Mr Rozman has had a distinguished career in the natural resources sector across operations, development and project financing. His experience includes construction, project management, joint ventures and project financing including private equity.He has held numerous senior management positions in the industry. His experience as Chief Executive Officer of CH4 Gas Limited ("CH4") a successful Queensland coal seam gas developer and producer, is of direct relevance to Empire's growth plans. CH4 was one of the first companies to commercialise a Queensland coal seam methane project. CH4 merged with Arrow Energy in 2006, and the enlarged business was later acquired by Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina for >A$3 billion.Mr Rozman's experience will be valuable to Empire as the Company progresses its Northern Territory petroleum projects through appraisal and ultimate commercialisation. His biography is attached and he will stand for election at Empire's 2021 Annual General Meeting.Retirement of Non-Executive DirectorMr John Gerahty has retired from the Board of Directors effective today.Mr Gerahty has been a significant and valuable Director and shareholder throughout a period of consolidation and progress for the Company and its balance sheet. This has been important in the successful execution of the Company's strategy now focused on the Northern Territory.The Empire Board thanks Mr Gerahty for his contribution and wishes him well for his future endeavours.Louis Ivan RozmanMr Rozman is a mining engineer and executive with 40 years' experience in operating and constructing projects in Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. Mr Rozman was the Chief Operating Officer of AurionGold Limited and was instrumental in the growth and development of its predecessor, Delta Gold Limited. He was the Chief Executive Officer of CH4 Gas Limited, during its pioneering coal seam gas development in Queensland.Mr Rozman was a founding partner and director of Pacific Road Capital Management overseeing several of its key natural resources projects.Mr Rozman is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("AusIMM") and a Chartered Professional (Management). He is the Chairman of the VALMIN Code Committee for the AusIMM and Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) degree from the University of Sydney and a Masters in Geoscience (Mineral Economics) from Macquarie University.About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.