

Australian Energy and Minerals Investor Conference

Adelaide, Mar 16, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) is pleased to provide investors with the opportunity to attend virtually or in person, the upcoming Australian Energy & Minerals Investor Conference Presentation by Managing Director Duncan Chessell on Thursday 18 March 2021 at 10am in Brisbane.Conference online registration and program details:The presentation will cover plans for drilling at the 64North Project in Alaska due to commence in late March at the Sunrise Prospect and exploration plans for the Wollogorang Copper-Cobalt Project in the Northern Territory.About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.