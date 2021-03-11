

High grades continue at White Heat, Cue

Perth, Mar 19, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Musgrave Minerals Ltd ( ASX:MGV ) (“Musgrave” or “the Company”) is pleased to report further high-grade reverse circulation (“RC”) gold assay results from the new White Heat prospect, 300m south of Break of Day on its 100% owned ground at its flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia’s Murchison district (Figure 1*).Musgrave Managing Director Rob Waugh said: “These high-grade, near surface gold results from White Heat further highlight the discovery potential of the project. Exploration is continuing to deliver strong results and add value for our shareholders. Drilling will resume at White Heat in a few weeks as we continue to define the limits and plunge of the mineralisation. At a regional level, we are continuing to drill to better define the new gold corridor 800m west of Lena that is continuing to produce high-grade gold results in previously undrilled areas. Consistent newsflow from these activities can be expected over coming months.”White Heat ProspectRC drilling at White Heat (formally Target 2) continues to identify high-grade gold mineralisation near surface. The mineralisation at White Heat has now been intersected over a strike extent of up to 100m with drilling at depth and along strike continuing (Figure 2 and 3*). Twenty-five phase 1, RC drill holes have been completed to date at White Heat with assays now received for all completed holes (Tables 1a and 1b*). Drill holes are sited at approximately 40m intervals along 20m spaced traverse lines.The White Heat mineralisation has a similar strike to the Starlight lode at Break of Day, located 400m to the north, (Figure 2*) and is hosted within a basalt package thought to be the same stratigraphy as that hosting Starlight. A leached near surface zone is present (Figure 3*) where gold is depleted in the upper saprolite. The mineralisation is open down plunge. A combination of 6m composites and 1m individual samples from the RC holes drilled in the current program have been analysed, with new assay details presented in Tables 1a and 1b. All intervals assaying above 1g/t have been reported in this release. An additional RC drill rig has been sourced and will commence drilling early next month to follow up these high-grade, near-surface results.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Musgrave Minerals Ltd

