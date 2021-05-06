

Gold Processing Plant Successfully Commissioned

Perth, May 12, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) is pleased to announce the successfull assembly and commissioning of the 100% complete Gekko Gold Processing Plant, which has a 30 tonne per hour (tph) capacity and is scalable to a Gekko Python size plant with a processing capacity of 250 tph. The company will look to update shareholders as site mobilisation occurs.Small parcels of ore were processed. Test operations were successfully conducted; with assessment and commissioning now complete this plant will now be moved to Kat Gap.JT Metallurgical Services Pty Ltd (JTMS) undertook the testing and commissioning of the plant. They generated a process flow diagram, process design, electrical load study and mass/water balance for the plant capable of achieving maximum gold recovery.JTMS provided metallurgical support and guidance to Classic Minerals with regard to testing and commissioning the pilot plant that was conducted at Classsic's testing site in Gnangara WA. JTMS aided in the development and operation of the onsite process for the trial parcel and during the operation of the pilot plant, samples were taken of the crushed product and In-Line Spinner tailings to develop a mass balance. JTMS will continue to manage the ore processing at Kat Gap.This achievement marks another milestone met by the Classic Minerals Ltd team as they continue to advance the planned development of its 100% owned flagship Kat Gap Gold Project which lies 170km south of Southern Cross and has an initial JORC 92,869 oz @ 2.96 g/t Au with conventional cyanide leach process proving 95-96% recovery from both fresh and oxide samples.The Chairman, John Lester said "This is yet another key milestone achieved by the management and operations team of Classic Minerals Ltd required to formally transform Classic from an explorer to a miner. We remain on track to construct and mine at full capacity by the end of July 2021 and we look forward to updating shareholders as additional milestones are reached".To view tables and figures, please visit:About Classic Minerals Ltd

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).