

Appointment of Kenichi Seshimo as a Director

Sydney, May 18, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Genex Power Limited ( ASX:GNX ) is pleased to advise of the appointment of Mr Kenichi Seshimo as a Director of the Company effective today pursuant to the approval of shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29 April 2021.Mr Seshimo has worked in the electric power development and energy industry, in different countries, for more than 30 years. He commenced his career with a leading Japanese trading company and held roles in which he was involved in various international overseas electric power projects. This included a period in which he was based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam where he was project manager for a Gas Combined Cycle corporation.Kenichi has been working at Electric Power Development Co., Ltd (J-POWER) since 2004.During his time at J-POWER, Kenichi has been involved in a number of project development and management roles including as a non-Executive Director with CBK (750MW), a Pumped Storage Hydro Power Project Company based in the Philippines, a non-Executive Director of Chia Hui Gas Fired Power Project Company (450MW) in Taiwan, CEO of PT Bhimansena Power Indonesia for 2 x 1,000MW Ultra Super Critical (USC) Coal Thermal Power Projects (project cost $4 billion) in Indonesia and more recently as Chief Operating Officer of J-POWER Australia Pty Limited.The Board welcomes Kenichi as a Director and looks forward to the benefit of the significant experience he brings in his role as a non-executive director.About Genex Power Ltd

Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) is focused on developing a portfolio of renewable energy generation and storage projects across Australia. The Company's flagship Kidston Clean Energy Hub, located in north Queensland, will integrate large-scale solar generation with pumped storage hydro. The Kidston Clean Energy Hub is comprised of the operating 50MW stage 1 Solar Project (KS1) and the 250MW Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project (K2-Hydro) with potential for further multi-stage wind and solar projects. The 50MW Jemalong Solar Project (JSP) is located in NSW and provides geographical diversification to the Genex Power Limited portfolio. JSP was energised in early December 2020 and commissioning is now underway. Genex is further developing its energy storage portfolio via the early stage development of a 50MW/75MWh standalone battery energy storage system at Bouldercombe in Queensland. With over 400MW of renewable energy and storage projects in development, Genex is well placed as Australia's leading renewable energy and storage company.