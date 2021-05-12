

Exploration Work commences at Holly Kaolin Project

Perth, May 20, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Okapi Resources Limited ( ASX:OKR ) is pleased to advise that the Company has commenced exploration work at the Holly Kaolin Project as part of technical due diligence to acquire Bulk Mineral Holdings Pty Ltd ("Bulk Minerals") which holds the Holly Kaolin Project licenses in Western Australia and the White Knight Kaolin-Halloysite Project license applications as announced on 12th May 2021.Highlights- Okapi commences technical due diligence with site visit to Holly Kaolin Project- 15 samples collected and delivered to the Nagrom lab in Perth for testing with results expected within three to four weeks- Site visits at the Holly Kaolin Project confirmed widespread outcropping Kaolinite mineralisation from surface- Drilling programs in 1995-1996 intersected 5-15m zones of bright white Kaolin- Historical drill results include high brightness Kaolin intercepts > 85%A site visit to the Holly Kaolin Project in Western Australia was conducted earlier this week with approximately 15 samples collected and delivered to the Nagrom lab in Perth for assaying.The Holly Kaolin Project comprises two (2) granted exploration licence E70/5676 and E70/5690 which are located approximately 20km east on Broomehill - Kojonup Road, Western Australia, covering a total area of circa 184km2.The samples will be tested for halloysite existence and further confirmation of the quality of kaolin. The Company expects the results to be available next month. Drilling results in 1995 included many high brightness kaolin intercepts (crude brightness values greater than 85%).Based on historical drilling data, the average depth to the top of the mineralisation appears to be approximately 5m. Previous drilling in 1996 also identified a 11-metre thickness of white clay.Okapi's Executive Director, Mr David Nour said: "We are excited with the prospect of the Holly Kaolin Project and this early exploration work will give an overview of the quality of the kaolin and halloysite existence. The test results will also enable the Company to plan a more systematic and comprehensive exploration program in advance prior to completing the acquisition. The Company looks forward to provide the results of this testing in the next few weeks."To view figures, please visit:About Okapi Resources Ltd

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) is a minerals exploration company focused on the discovery and commercialisation of mineral deposits in Australia. Okapi's primary objective is to discover and develop mineral resources from its current portfolio. The Company has carefully selected projects with historical workings and excellent results. Okapi has a team of professionals with an exemplary record of success and with a particular history in Australia. Okapi is also pursuing a growth strategy that aims to appraise and secure further exploration and development opportunities within gold and mineral endowed districts.