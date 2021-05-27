

Drill Rig Secured for Enmore Gold Project Drilling

Perth, June 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Okapi Resources Limited ( ASX:OKR ) ( FRA:26O ) is pleased to advise that drill rig has been secured for the Enmore Gold Project drilling program. An initial 8 to 10 holes are planned for a minimum of 1,000m to evaluate the two priority targets identified at the Sunnyside and Bora Prospects (Figure 1*).One of the primary aims of the first pass drilling will be to show the potential for the Enmore Gold Project and follow up on some of the historic high grade drill intercepts at the Sunnyside Prospect, including:- 22m @ 2.66g/t gold from surface,o including 4m @ 11.94 g/t gold from surface (hole - SP3B),- 20m @ 1.7 g/t gold from 18m,o including 4m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 21m (SP24E),- 2m @ 14.6 g/t gold from 46m (hole SP13E).The structural setting broadly similar to that observed at the nearby Hillgrove Antimony-Gold Mine (Red River Resources) ( ASX:RVR ) remains underexplored at the Enmore Gold Project and presents Okapi with a future exploration opportunity to target a similar structural setting.Okapi's Executive Director, Mr Dave Nour said, "We are very pleased to be able to secure a drill rig especially during this busy period. Preparation work for the drilling has already commenced and drilling is expected to commence immediately after the arrival of the drill rig this week."*To view figures, please visit:About Okapi Resources Ltd

