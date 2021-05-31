

Thompson Brothers Lithium Project Resource Upgrade

Melbourne, June 3, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The directors of Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) (QM3.F) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) are pleased to announce a resource update at the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through its majority owned subsidiary, Snow Lake Resources Ltd.Highlightso Mineral Resource Estimate:- Indicated Resource Estimate of 9.08 Mt @ 1.00 % Li2O using a 0.3 % Li2O cut-off grade and;- Inferred Resource Estimate of 1.97 Mt @ 0.98 % Li2O using a 0.3 % Li2O cut-off grade.o Canmine Consultants and ABH Engineering as Independent Consultants in support of Maiden SK 1300 MRE Report.o Resource entirely from a single high grade lithium bearing pegmatite dyke partially outcropping at surface which remains open along strike and to depth.o Resource represents less than 5% of the project area. Engage Brent Hilscher of DRA Global fast progressing PEASnow Lake Resource CEO, Mr. Phil Gross said:This resource update represents a major milestone in achieving our ambitions of becoming North America's first fully sustainable, carbon neutral and fully traceable lithium supplier. To date the exploration budget has been relatively modest and with the current resource limited to 5% of our property footprint, Snow Lake has the potential of being leveraged into a world class lithium producer. As we enter the tipping point of vehicle electrification, we will be in a unique position to play an important role and fully integrate into the EV industry supply chain.

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.