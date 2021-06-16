

Vali-3 Update

Melbourne, June 16, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ) is pleased to provide a brief update on the drilling of the Vali-3 well in the Cooper Basin.- Vali-3 at 2,377 metres in top section of Toolachee Formation- Gas shows observed in mid-Nappamerri Formation- Oil shows encountered in the shallower Jurassic sectionCooper Basin - ATP 2021 (Vintage 50% and operator, Metgasco Ltd ( ASX:MEL ) 25%, Bridgeport Cooper Basin Pty Ltd 25%)The Vali-3 well was spudded on 9 June 2021 and is currently at 2,377 metres in the top of the Toolachee Formation. As with earlier wells in the Vali Field, no safety incidents have occurred during the drilling of Vali-3 to date.While drilling, gas shows were observed in the mid-Nappamerri Formation. In addition, oil shows were observed in the Murta, McKinlay, Namur, Westbourne, Birkhead and Hutton formations.The primary objective of Vali-3 is to appraise the extent of the deeper Patchawarra Formation gas accumulation discovered in Vali-1 ST1 and confirmed in Vali-2. Total depth of Vali-3 is expected to be reached over the coming week.About Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.