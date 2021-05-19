

Samples 31.8% Cu, 65 g/t Ag, 20% Pb in Rock Grab Samples from the Prospective Epunguwe Area in Namibia

Thunder Bay, ON, July 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Metal Resources Corp. ( CVE: WHM ) ( FRA:CGK1 ) ( OTCMKTS:TNMLF ) is pleased to provide an update regarding its recently initiated exploration program in the region north of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit.The Company is currently undertaking prospecting, geological mapping, grab sampling, and surface trenching and sampling programs along the prospective +7 km sedimentary-hosted copper horizon, which extends northward from the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. This prospective horizon, colloquially known as the "Okohongo Horizon" occurs within the Lower Omao Formation (limestone, siltstone, dolomite), which is stratigraphically above the Nosib Group (sandstone, shale, conglomerate).Michael Stares, President & CEO of the Company, stated, "These very high copper concentrations and strong silver assays confirm the significance of the Epunguwe area. This target area, being more than 5 direct kilometres north of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit gives me further confidence in the prospectivity of this region of the Property. White Metal remains focussed on progressing the Tower Stock Gold Property in Ontario, Canada, but we will certainly continue to advance the Okohongo Copper-Silver Property as one of our primary assets."A total of 56 rock grab samples were collected from the Epunguwe Target Area and Okohongo North Showing during recent geological mapping. The Epunguwe Target Area ("Epunguwe") is located about 4.3 km north of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit and covers a minimum northwest strike length of 800 metres. The Okohongo North Showing is located about 2.7 km north of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. Assay results for the first 20 rock grab samples are summarized in Table 1*.The Company also completed 10 east-west and northeast-trending trenches (EPT001 to EPT010) targeting the contact horizon between the Lower Omao Formation (east) and Nosib Group (west) and exposing sediment-hosted copper mineralization. A total of 28 rock grab samples from the trenching program have been submitted for analysis.Historical reporting describes the Epunguwe Target Area as a northwest trending, roughly three kilometre by half kilometre area of soil geochemical anomalies, as well as copper mineralization exposed at surface, in trenches, and in drill holes (Table 2*), occurring along a significant syn-sedimentary, basinal growth fault.Mineralization is described as structurally-controlled and hosted by conglomerates (sandstones) of the basal Nosib Group at or near the contact with overlying Ombombo Subgroup rocks; Lower Omao Formation siltstone and Lower Omao Formation dolostone also host mineralization (INV Metals Inc. Report, March 21, 2012, filed on SEDAR). To the Company's knowledge, no work has been completed in this area since 2012.A more detailed description of the new areas of copper exploration can be viewed on the Company's website ( https://www.whitemetalres.com/taranis-okohongo-cu-ag.html ).A qualified person has not done sufficient enough work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein. Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted across the Property.Qualified PersonTechnical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.

