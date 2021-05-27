

Soil Sampling Programme Completed at Maggie Hays

Perth, July 6, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Okapi Resources Limited ( ASX:OKR ) ( FRA:26O ) is pleased to advise that a soil sampling programme has been conducted on the newly granted tenement E63/2039. Tenement E63/2039 is located approximately 450 km east of Perth, Western Australia and lies adjacent to Okapi's Mount Day Project joint venture (Farm-in to earn 75%) with Lithium Australia NL ( ASX:LIT ) in the Lake Johnston Greenstone Belt.Okapi applied for tenement E63/2039 to cover an interpreted structural target area with a coincident gold-in-soil anomaly, realised from review of historic exploration in the area. The tenement also contains the historical Maggie Hays Hill gold workings. These workings comprise two lines of SE-trending historical gold pits and shafts, hosted in sheared amphibolites and minor felsic units. They are among the few historical gold workings in the belt and have therefore been a focus for the limited previous gold exploration programmes. Okapi's priority target zone sits adjacent to the historical workings but has not yet been drill tested.Review of historical exploration in the area revealed a 10 km long zone of anomalous gold-in-soil results with a peak value of 88 ppb Au. Nearby drilling intercepted a gold-bearing structure that returned gold values in several holes up to 2m @ 11.04 g/t Au (LJPC004, 26-28m)*. The tenor of gold mineralisation returned from the small historical programme is highly encouraging for Okapi's main structural target.The previously announced soil programme at E63/2039 has been completed and samples submitted for assay in Perth. This soil programme is an effective extension of sampling conducted over tenement E63/1903 in Mount Day Project joint venture with Lithium Australia NL ( ASX:LIT ) (see announcement 25th May 2021).Results from the current programme will enable greater perspective on the broader mineralisation evident on the tenements. Assay results are expected within weeks and will enable Okapi to confirm historic results and better define drilling targets. Okapi expects to progress to other exploration activities including drilling as soon as the required clearances are obtained.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Okapi Resources Ltd

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) is a minerals exploration company focused on the discovery and commercialisation of mineral deposits in Australia. Okapi's primary objective is to discover and develop mineral resources from its current portfolio. The Company has carefully selected projects with historical workings and excellent results. Okapi has a team of professionals with an exemplary record of success and with a particular history in Australia. Okapi is also pursuing a growth strategy that aims to appraise and secure further exploration and development opportunities within gold and mineral endowed districts.