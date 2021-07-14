Sydney, July 14, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Limited ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to share the recording for Investor Webinar, held yesterday 13 July, presented by the DroneShield CEO, Oleg Vornik.The presented highlights include:- 2Q21 quarterly customer receipts of $7.4 million, an all-time record, despite COVID slowdown.- 1H21 cash receipts of $9.1 million, a 600% growth over 1H20 cash receipts.- $3.8 million contract with Australian Department of Defence in Electronic Warfare/Signals Intelligence arena, including the first $1.9 million initial payment received in June 2021.- Active engagement on the US$50 million Middle Eastern contract continues.- Positive cashflow quarter, bank balance as at 30 June 2021 increased to $14.2 million.- $200 million global sales pipeline, across number of key markets and products, in a $6bn total addressable market.The webinar recording is available on the DroneShield investor page, www.droneshield.com/investors.To view the Webinar, please visit:About DroneShield Ltd

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing.

Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.

DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.

.