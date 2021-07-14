

Image: DroneGun MKIII(TM) evaluation by US Government customers

Sydney, July 15, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to announce it has received an initial order from a high-profile US critical infrastructure federal agency.The order is comprised of a portable drone defeat system.Oleg Vornik, DroneShield's CEO, commented, "US Government, through its various agencies, is the single largest counterdrone customer globally. Smaller orders such as this, are an important initial step-stone commitment, leading to larger acquisition programs following the evaluation process. We have now successfully been through this sequence with other Government customers, both in the US and globally.We are pleased to continue expanding the breadth of our U.S. Government customer base, now across several high profile Federal and State agencies.This is our first sale to a US critical infrastructure agency. Critical infrastructure faces a number of drone threats, across terrorism, illicit surveillance of the facilities, and others - with an inherent difficulty of discerning between different levels of threats.This initial deployment will serve as a reference case for expected follow-on sales with this and related customers."About DroneShield Ltd

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing.

Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.

DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.

