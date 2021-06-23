

New Directors Strengthen the Board

Perth, July 19, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited ( ASX:WMC ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:WMXCF ) announces the following changes to its Board of Directors. These changes have been bought about by, and are designed to manage:- The retirement of long-standing Director Tony James who has taken on a full time Executive role as Managing Director of Galena Resources Ltd (see ASX G1A announcement 15 June 2021);- Replacing Mr James technical skill set;- Strengthening and broadening the Boards skills base; and- Positioning the Board to be more aligned with the European and North American Capital and Investment markets ahead of the proposed LSE listing in the UK, which is proposed for, and on target to, take place in the fourth quarter of 2021.Mr James will retire effective 31 July 2021 after a period of three years and one month as a Non-Executive Director of Wiluna Mining, where he has added considerable technical and commercial experience to the Company. We thank Mr James for his contribution to the development of Wiluna Mining over the past three years and wish him all the best in his new role.The two new appointments are Mr Colin Jones and Mr Hansjoerg Plaggemars. These appointments are effective from 21 July 2021.Mr Jones is a highly experienced Mining Executive with almost 40 years' experience as a mining, exploration and consulting geologist. He has experience in several different geological environments and has worked in a number of countries on producing mines, as part of feasibility teams and as an explorationist. He has acted as Independent Engineer on behalf of major international resource financing institutions and banks and as Technical Adviser to private equity resource funds in Australia and Canada.Mr Plaggemars is an experienced Company Director with a high skill set in corporate finance, corporate strategy, European and North American Capital markets and governance. He has qualifications in Business Administration and has served on several Boards both on the ASX and in Europe. Mr Plaggemars is a USA citizen and is based in Germany, home to a large number of WMC shareholders including our major shareholder, the Delphi Group.Both Mr Jones and Mr Plaggemars are appointed as Non-Executive Directors and are considered by the Board to be independent.Milan Jerkovic, Wiluna Mining's Executive Chair commented:"We thank Mr James for his contribution to Wiluna Mining's development and improvement over the past three years and we wish him all the best in his new role. We are pleased to be able to replace Tony with Colin Jones and Hansjoerg Plaggemars who combined, bring considerable technical, commercial and reputational credibility in the Australian, European and North American mining and capital markets to Wiluna Mining. This will enhance and assist our development and better prepare us for our move into the Northern Hemisphere markets when we list on the Main Board of the LSE in the fourth quarter of 2021".About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.