

Signs New Long Term Gas Sales Agreement to Support Manufacturing Operations

Brisbane, July 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Senex Energy Ltd ( ASX:SXY ) ( FRA:UDB ) ( OTCMKTS:VPTOF ) today announced a long-term domestic gas sales agreement with Adbri Limited ( ASX:ABC ) to supply up to 11 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas to support Adbri's South Australian manufacturing operations to 2030.Under the seven-year agreement, Senex will supply natural gas from January 2023 to Adbri at the Moomba Gas Hub at a fixed price, in line with current market levels.Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the company was proud to supply Adbri, who are a leading cement manufacturer in the Australian market. Gas continues to form an important part of Adbri's low-carbon fuel portfolio."Senex is delighted to welcome Adbri as a new long-term customer into our growing portfolio of leading manufacturers and power generators, broadening our reach throughout the east coast of Australia."We look forward to building another strong and mutually beneficial relationship that supports jobs, the economy and helps meet Australia's energy demand as it transitions to a lower carbon future," Mr Davies said.Nick Miller, CEO of Adbri, welcomed the new gas supply agreement with Senex."We are pleased to execute this long-term agreement that helps underpin our low-cost and low-carbon cement manufacturing operations in South Australia, whilst also supporting the economy and local jobs."I commend the Senex team for its responsive, flexible and open approach to meeting our energy needs. We look forward to continuing to build our new relationship," Mr Miller said.Since 2019, Senex has signed almost 60 PJ of natural gas sales agreements with a range of household names including CSR Building Products, Orora, Visy Glass, CleanCo Queensland and Southern Oil Refining.Adbri, formed in 1882 and formerly known as Adelaide Brighton, is a pioneering Australian construction materials and industrial mineral manufacturing company. Adbri manufactures cement, lime, concrete, aggregates, concrete products and industrial minerals at over 160 facilities across Australia. Adbri employs more than 1,600 people across its diverse operations and engages many local contractors and suppliers.About Senex Energy Limited

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) (FRA:UDB) is an established, rapidly growing and low-carbon Australian natural gas producer. Our long life Surat Basin assets contribute around 20 petajoules of natural gas per year into the east coast gas market to support our customers. Senex is focused on sustainably delivering balance sheet strength, resilient cashflows, growing dividends to support Australia's energy needs as it transitions to a lower carbon future.