

Certification of NE1-Elite(R)

Sydney, Aug 12, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc. (Florida, USA), a wholly owned subsidiary of VGI Health Technology Limited ( NSX:VTL ), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Informed Sport to certify its NE1-Elite(R) product.Informed Sport certified products provides the sports supplement industry with the highest standard of quality assurance.With over 50 years of anti-doping experience they set the global standard for sports nutrition quality control. Their testing is significantly more sensitive than GMP regulation testing.Every batch/lot of product is tested for over 200 banned substances. The Informed Sport logo is the mark of quality targeted at athletes of all levels. With this certification, elite athletes & members of the armed forces who are required to perform banned substance testing regularly can use our products with complete confidence.The Informed Sport Certification is recognised all over the US and internationally.The laboratory that performs the testing for the Informed Sport Certification was World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)/International Olympic Committee (IOC) accredited until it voluntarily withdrew from the accreditation so that it can commercially test dietary supplement products for athletes (WADA does not allow testing labs to perform commercial testing on supplement products for endorsement purposes).Mr Richard Estalella, the President and CEO of Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc., said "The Informed Sport certification of NE1-Elite(R) opens up the professional sports and armed forces markets which we previously would have had difficulty in penetrating. This certification provides sportspeople and members of the armed forces with the confidence that every batch of NE1-Elite(R), which has been clinically proven to reduce Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS) and improve muscle recovery after exercise, has been tested for a wide range of substances prohibited in sport".About VGI Health Technology Limited

VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.