

FY21 Results Webcast Details

Brisbane, Aug 12, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Senex Energy Limited ( ASX:SXY ) ( FRA:UDB ) ( OTCMKTS:VPTOF ) will release its full year results (FY21) on Thursday, 19 August 2021.Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Mark McCabe will hold a conference call to discuss the results that morning.Time: 11.00am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane)Date: Thursday 19 August 2021The conference call can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/7737 /.A recording of the conference call will be available via the same link.About Senex Energy Limited

