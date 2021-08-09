  
FY21 Results Webcast Details
Brisbane, Aug 12, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) (FRA:UDB) (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) will release its full year results (FY21) on Thursday, 19 August 2021.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Mark McCabe will hold a conference call to discuss the results that morning.

Time: 11.00am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane)
Date: Thursday 19 August 2021

The conference call can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website:
https://webcast.openbriefing.com/7737/.

A recording of the conference call will be available via the same link.


About Senex Energy Limited

Senex Energy LtdSenex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) (FRA:UDB) is an established, rapidly growing and low-carbon Australian natural gas producer. Our long life Surat Basin assets contribute around 20 petajoules of natural gas per year into the east coast gas market to support our customers. Senex is focused on sustainably delivering balance sheet strength, resilient cashflows, growing dividends to support Australia's energy needs as it transitions to a lower carbon future.

    


Contact
Ian Davies
Managing Director and CEO
Senex Energy Ltd
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Mark McCabe
Chief Financial Officer
Senex Energy Ltd
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Paul Larter
Communications Manager
Senex Energy Ltd
Phone: +61 400 776 937



