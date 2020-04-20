loading.........

Vancouver, Aug 12, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, James Pettit of Aben Resources ( CVE:ABN ) ( OTCMKTS:ABNAF ) discusses the commencement of the 2021 reconnaissance and field work at the Forrest Kerr Project.The gold rush era was the pinnacle of optimism and opportunity. Hard work and commitment paid off with life-changing discoveries throughout North America. Like the great gold rushes of yesteryear, Aben Resources is generating opportunities to prosper. Backed by decades of regional experience, The company is unwavering in their commitment to make a world-class gold discovery in BC's Golden Triangle. With new infrastructure and a strengthening gold market, opportunity in the Golden Triangle is at an all-time high proving that, once again, the rush is on.To listen to the interview, please visit:About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory.