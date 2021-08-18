

Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Aug 18, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 20th of August 2021 from 12:30pm AEST / 10:30am AWST.Chairman, Mr David Breeze will provide an overview of the Company, including its subsidiary Investee Advent Energy Ltd, which is planning to drill a well at a highly prospective location approximately 26km offshore and 30km SSE of the City of Newcastle.This webinar is able to be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.A copy of the investor presentation to be delivered during the webinar will be released before the presentation.About BPH Energy Limited

