

OTCQB Listing Enhances Access for North American Investors

Brisbane, Aug 24, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:SYAXF ) has enhanced access to its stock for North American investors, with the Company now listed on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock code of 'SYAXF'.The move follows increasing global investor support for Sayona as it emerges as North America's leading lithium producer, based on its Abitibi lithium hub in Quebec.The growing investor support was evidenced by the Company's recent successful A$45 million Placement and A$20 million Share Purchase Plan, with both being significantly oversubscribed due to strong demand.Operated by New York-based OTC Markets Group, which provides financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, the OTCQB Venture Market provides transparent and efficient trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies.Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch said the OTCQB listing would facilitate the growing Canadian, U.S. and international investor demand for Sayona's securities."Sayona has attracted growing international investor support as we accelerate our expansion plans in Quebec to become North America's leading lithium producer," Mr Lynch said."Being listed on the OTCQB will enable North American and international investors to support our growth, trading our stock in their own time zone and with access to efficient broker services."We see this as an important next step in further opening up to international investors and markets, reflecting our growing institutional investor base from both Australia and overseas."North American and other international investors can find real-time Level 2 quotes (denominated in U.S. dollars) and market information for Sayona Mining Ltd. common shares at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SYAXF/overview Sayona continues to expand its lithium assets in Quebec, with the Company set to close the NAL acquisition and with drilling programs at its Authier and Tansim Lithium Projects aimed at further expanding its lithium resources, amid accelerating demand from the EV and battery storage revolution.About Sayona Mining Ltd

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

