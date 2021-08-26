

Annual Report to Shareholders

Brisbane, Aug 26, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVNXF ) is a battery technology and materials business that provides advanced products and crucial services to leading battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and consumer electronics manufacturers at the forefront of the global electrification economy. With front-line access to industry trends, NOVONIX intends to be an industry leader, delivering what it believes to be the most advanced high-performance and cost-effective battery and energy storage technologies for its customers.We believe that an increasing emphasis on environmentally conscious battery technologies is key to a sustainable future with prolific adoption of electric vehicles and grid energy storage systems. We are focused on the development of technologies that support key ESG criteria in the field of battery materials and technologies, including: longer life batteries, higher energy efficiency, reduced chemical usage, reduced waste generation, and cleaner power inputs. Our vision is to accelerate adoption of battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.This is underscored by our values, which include integrity, respect and a collaborative approach to solutions that make a real difference and embody NOVONIX's approach to corporate responsibility.Throughout fiscal year 2021, NOVONIX continued to focus on the execution of its business strategy and growth initiatives. NOVONIX had net assets of $184,395,802, including $136,663,976 in cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2021. The Group reported a statutory after-tax loss for the year ended 30 June 2021 of $18,076,077. These financial results are in line with management expectations. The performances of the Battery Technology Solutions and Anode Materials divisions are discussed further below.Fiscal Year 2021 has been transformational for NOVONIX. The company continued to execute against its long-term strategic and operational roadmap, strengthen its capital structure, and explore additional avenues to create value for shareholders.To view the Annual Report, please visit:About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.

