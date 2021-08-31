

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Sydney, Aug 31, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK, specialising in counterdrone, Electronic Warfare, RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, rapid prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing. Our capabilities are used to protect military, Government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, commercial and VIPs throughout the world.DroneShield offers its customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.In its counterdrone business, DroneShield developed and continues to develop security solutions that protect people, organisations and critical infrastructure from intrusion of commercial/consumer grade drones.DroneShield's unique products use proprietary software and hardware to detect drones in a combination of radio frequency (RF), radar, optical camera, thermal camera-based systems and acoustic sensors to instantly alert users in real-time through multiple channels ensuring any potential threats can be addressed, and (where lawful) interdict drones using smart jamming technologies.To view the Half Year Report, please visit:About DroneShield Ltd

