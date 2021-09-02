

Magnis Bolsters Management Team

Sydney, Sep 2, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Limited ( ASX:MNS ) ( FRA:U1P ) ( OTCMKTS:URNXF ) is very pleased to announce senior management appointments to increase skills and capabilities as the company continues in its significant growth phase.Director of Battery Technologies - Dr Jawahar NerkarDr Nerkar has nearly 20 years of experience in Lithium-ion batteries, electrochemical energy storage devices and supercapacitors. He obtained his M.Sc. Tech degree from TuDelft, in The Netherlands. He earned his Ph.D. degree from the University of Newcastle, through a fellowship from The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).Dr Nerkar was one of the co-investigators of Australia's first pilot facility to produce commercial graded Lithium-ion battery cells established at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT). He has strong expertise in the development, scalable production and testing of next generation, high performance Lithium-ion battery materials including cells and battery packs. He has coordinated several commercially funded research projects directly by industries and indirectly under Cooperative Research Centres (CRC) program (AUTOCRC, IMCRC) on advanced Lithium-ion battery chemistries with a focus on cell and pack designing, prototyping and testing.Dr Nerkar is also currently serving as an Adjunct Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Science, School of Chemistry & Physics, at QUT.Corporate Development & Investor Relations Manager - Aran NagendraMr Nagendra has spent nearly 15 years in the funds management and financial services industry in Australia. His experience covers investment strategy and due-diligence, capital markets, portfolio management, trading and investor relations.Aran is also director and co-founder of India Avenue, an Australian domiciled funds management business providing investment solutions to Australian and New Zealand investors seeking to access India's financial markets. He previously worked at MLC Asset Management, one of Australia's largest multi-asset funds and prior to this held roles in investment research at ING Investment Management and ANZ.Aran is a CFA charterholder, a globally renowned qualification for expertise in advanced investment and financial analysis, accompanied with a strict emphasis in ethical practice. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce & Bachelor of Science majoring in Finance and Mathematics from the University of New South Wales, Australia.Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas commented: "Aran has been brilliant to date increasing the company's exposure in the investment community with a focus on targeting institutional fund managers both in Australia and overseas.""Jawahar is considered to be one of the best electro-chemists in the Lithium-ion battery sector locally and it's a huge privilege having him in our team and he will focus on assisting the progression of the Townsville Battery Plant."About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

