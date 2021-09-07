

New Gold Discovery at Last Chance, Alaska

Ballarat, Sep 14, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals Limited ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) is pleased to announce initial results from surface sampling at the Pepper Prospect, located 5 kilometres west of the Last Chance gold target, an Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to giant gold deposits including Donlin Creek (45 Moz Au), Pogo (10 Moz Au) and Fort Knox (13.5 Moz Au).Gold Target - Pepper ProspectGeological reconnaissance follow-up of gold stream sediment anomalies1 have identified new areas of silicification, veining, and hydrothermal brecciation west, and along trend, of the large Last Chance gold system. The Pepper prospect consists of outcrop and sub-cropping:- podiform quartz-cemented hydrothermal breccia with variably visible arsenopyrite and pyrite,- zones of strongly silicified mica-schist, and- quartz veins and veinlets which cross-cut foliation including minor vuggy and drusy quartz veining.Recent assay results of rock chip grab samples contain up to 6.5 g/t gold from breccia samples that also contain over 27 ppm silver, >1% arsenic, and over 6000 ppm antimony. Soil samples of talus fine material range up to 1.7ppm (1.7 g/t) gold and are anomalous in arsenic and antimony. Mineralisation extends over one kilometre of strike east-west and is open-ended. Additional rock and soil samples are still pending analysis from the laboratory.Four distinct areas, separated by talus cover, and spanning one kilometre have been found through soil sampling and prospecting to date. Three of the areas are similarly hosted in Birch Creek quartz mica-schists while the fourth appears to be structurally related and crosscuts a compositionally intermediate early Tertiary dyke system. The dyke system trends east-west following a regional shear identified in airborne magnetics and regional mapping. The gold-bearing breccia units trend in a more north-westerly (~310-330deg) pattern suggesting a possible conjugate system to the regional shear. A ground magnetics survey has been completed over the area and results are pending.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.