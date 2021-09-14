

Drill Assay Results for Hunter West, Red Mountain, Alaska

Ballarat, Sep 16, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals Limited ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) is pleased to announce the first drill assay results from the 2021 field season at the Company's 100% owned Red Mountain VMS project in Alaska.Hunter West - Drill TestingRecent assay results have been received for the Hunter West drill hole (HR21-07) where massive sulphide was intersected 200m down dip of surface mineralisation. The sphalerite-rich massive sulphide drillhole intercept returned 0.2m @ 11.9% Zinc (Zn), 2.8% lead (Pb), 0.9% Copper (Cu), 63g/t silver (Ag), and 0.2g/t gold (Au), from 184.8m down hole. This polymetallic suite of metals can also be summarised as a 17.5% Zinc equivalent grade.The Hunter West target is a fault displaced continuation of the massive sulphide horizon originally discovered at Hunter in 20182. Initial drilling of this WRM-led discovery in 2018 returned highly encouraging results:- Drill hole HR18-01 intersected 1.4m @ 17.4% Zn, 3.9% Pb, 90g/t Ag & 1.6% Cu, for a Zinc Equivalent grade of 25.7% ZnEq, from 48.2m down hole, and- Drill hole HR18-02 intersected 1.8m @ 13.8% Zn, 3.1% Pb, 56g/t Ag & 0.9% Cu, for a Zinc Equivalent grade of 19.4% ZnEq, from 60.8m down hole.The mineralised horizon at Hunter West can be mapped over one kilometre of strike from the fault offset. Overall mineralisation appears to be similar to Hunter with no increased thickness encountered to date, although it is recognised that VMS deposits do pinch and swell along their length and down dip.The Hunter / Hunter West massive sulphide horizon is hosted towards the base of a distinct and readily recognizable sequence of carbonaceous phyllites at the contact with underlying maroon-green phyllites. The horizon is locally associated with the development of chert beds within the sequence which have proven to be important marker horizons in the district and indicative of a quiet underwater sedimentary basin that allowed sulphides to accumulate forming mineral-rich VMS horizons. The Hunter massive sulphide sheet has shown to be laterally extensive along strike and down-dip similar in thickness to the West Tundra Flats deposit to the east.Work to date has shown that the Hunter massive sulphide mineralisation occurs as an extensive through going and metal-rich horizon. Future work will use a combination of geology, structure and geophysics to identify positions along strike and down-dip where the massive sulphide could occur as thicker accumulations.Future drill hole results from the 2021 field seasonNorth American analytical laboratories are experiencing unprecedented delays during the 2021 field season. The first batch of samples from the first drill hole at Dry Creek have been in the laboratory for 12 weeks with final results now expected within the next two weeks. The Company has begun using a second laboratory to expedite assay results for subsequent drill holes.To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.